FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – At least one New England Patriots receiver wouldn't mind sharing targets with DeAndre Hopkins.

Kendrick Bourne spoke out on the possibility of the All-Pro receiver joining New England following Friday's organized team activity practice. The veteran receiver first learned of Hopkins' reported visit with the Patriots during his press conference.

“Oh nice,” Bourne replied when he first heard about it.

Bourne switched into recruiting mode after that.

“I’m a fan of D-Hop,” Bourne said. “It would be cool. I don’t really know the gist of what’s going on, but yeah, he’s a great player.”

Hopkins hasn't visited with the Patriots yet. His visit to Foxborough will come next week after he visits the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday. It's also unclear if the visit will be held when the Patriots hold mandatory minicamp, which will run from Monday through Wednesday.

Either way, Bourne wouldn't mind learning from Hopkins.

“Just what he’s done over his career and just watching him when I was younger. And he’s just a great leader, so if anything was to happen, he’s a great leader,” Bourne said.

Bourne was later asked directly if he would like to see Hopkins sign with the Patriots.

“Yeah, that would be cool,” Bourne said. “… Great player, so anything that would help us win, I’m in.”

Bourne also gave a message to Hopkins during Friday's press conference.

“Come on through, man,” Bourne said. “We need any help we can get to win.”

Bourne was the only Patriots player of the five that spoke with the media on Friday to address the Hopkins rumors head-on. Patriots tight end Hunter Henry punted on talking about Hopkins when asked about his visit.

“I won’t comment about D-Hop,” Henry said. “I’ll leave that to you guys to speculate.”

Veteran Patriots safety Adrian Phillips was mum when asked about Hopkins' upcoming visit with the team.

“I can’t really talk about that, y’all are tying to get me,” Phillips said.

However, Phillips was willing to speak about Hopkins' talent, saying which part of his game stands out the most.

“Hands,” Phillips said. “He catches everything. His whole highlight reel is one-handers and stuff like that. He’s a physical guy, and he’s able to turn it on at any moment.”

Prior to Friday's report of Hopkins' visit, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked earlier in the offseason program if his team planned to pursue the receiver after his release from the Arizona Cardinals. He said at that time that he wasn't going to comment on any player that isn't on the team.

Belichick has spoken highly of Hopkins in the past, though.

“He's got tremendous ball skills, he catches everything, great hands,” Belichick said of Hopkins prior to the Patriots' matchup against the Cardinals in December. “He's never covered — even if he's covered, there's a place the ball can be that he can get it, still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines, and he doesn't really look it but he's a strong kid. You see him break tackles, he's strong creating separation, yards after contact, extra yards around the goal line or the extra yard for a first down. He's a smart football player, very savvy. His ball skills are at the very elite level with guys I've seen in this league.