DeAndre Hopkins' free agent tour continues, as the star wideout is set to visit the New England Patriots next week after meeting with the Tennessee Titans, league sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. As news and rumors continue to swirl around Hopkins, his free agent market is beginning to take shape with this second visit.

Multiple rumors have connected Hopkins to the Patriots, who have a real need for a number-one wideout of his caliber.

However, the Patriots hired a new offensive coordinator this offseason, Bill O'Brien, who is Hopkins' former head coach with the Houston Texans.

The two didn't exactly see eye-to-eye during their time together in Houston, with Hopkins being traded away amidst the tension between the two.

After he was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals, Hopkins admitted that he had “no relationship” with O'Brien.

However, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that O'Brien would be “on board” with a potential Hopkins signing.

It would certainly make sense for the Patriots offense, which hasn't had a 1000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019.

Meanwhile, Hopkins has rattled off six of them in 10 years in the league.

He could certainly be the pass-catcher to finally help quarterback Mac Jones, who is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2022 season, get to the next level.

But the Patriots will have competition. The division-rival Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, who each checked in on a Hopkins trade earlier this offseason, are believed to be involved.

The Titans, who will have Hopkins in for a visit on Sunday, are also interested.

The Patriots might be in the best cap space situation of any of the teams interested, certainly a feather in their cap.