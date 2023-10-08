Bailey Zappe again saw the field in Week 5, but not necessarily for a good reason.

The New England Patriots backup quarterback entered during the fourth quarter of their 34-0 loss against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, replacing Mac Jones for the second straight week. Jones, the Patriots' starting quarterback, threw two interceptions and had a lost fumble for the second straight week, leading to Zappe to enter the game.

However, Jones is remaining the Patriots starting quarterback, Bill Belichick told reporters after the game. Despite that, Zappe is staying ready.

“I mean, being in my position, No. 2 right now, you’ve always gotta be ready, no matter what,” Zappe said postgame after New England’s 34-0 loss to the Saints. “I mean, it could be the first play of the game, it could be the last play of the game. So I’m always ready and I’m the [No. 2], so that’s my mindset.”

Has the coaching staff indicated to Bailey Zappe that me may need to be ready to start next week? Zappe: "Being in my position, number two, you always have to be ready" pic.twitter.com/5UsVe7shS8 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) October 8, 2023

Zappe's play wasn't too stellar when he entered the game on Sunday, completing just three passes on nine attempts for 22 yards. He notably had a couple of throws that over-sailed his intended targets, missing passes to Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry.

Zappe admitted to mistakes there, indicating that he needs more time to work with the starting unit in order to make it work.

“I mean, it could be a timing thing,” Zappe said of his overthrows. “Like I said, it’s up to me now to get with those guys and get extra reps. Get with those guys, like, [Bourne] on the cross, figuring out the way he likes to run it.

“I could do a better job putting the ball out there, letting him catch and run with [it]. That’s all my fault. I gotta get better. I gotta make the throw. Maybe that comes down to getting those guys after practice or before practice this week.”

Bailey Zappe getting more top-team reps in Patriots practice?

Prior to Sunday's game, it was reported that Zappe earned more reps in practice this past week following Jones' benching in Week 4.

Zappe didn't comment on the report and didn't share much on whether he'll earn more snaps in practice this week.

“I mean, last week is last week,” Zappe said. “We’re moving on to this week. Let’s see how this week goes.

“Y’all know as good as I do,” Zappe added on his potential practice reps this week. “Find out Wednesday.”