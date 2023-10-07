The New England Patriots are hoping that a familiar face can restore some of the good vibes of the glory days. Cornerback JC Jackson has returned to the team who first pulled him out of the undrafted free agent pool back in 2018 following a midweek trade between the Pats and the Los Angeles Chargers. But the question is, when will this reunion take shape on the football field?

True to form, head coach Bill Belichick did not have a straightforward response for the media when asked about Jackson's status for a Week 5 home game versus the New Orleans Saints.

“We’ll see,” he said, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “We’ll see how it goes. He got a few snaps yesterday, see how it goes today. We have a few moving parts here, so just got to figure it out here as we get to the end of the week.”

It is understandable that the Super Bowl 53 champion would still be up in the air for Sunday's matchup, considering he was traded on Wednesday. Belichick will also not want to show his cards to his opponent. Regardless of when Jackson suits up for New England, this is a welcome change for him.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The former Pro Bowl selection spent four seasons with the Patriots before cashing out in free agency in 2022. He signed a five-year contract worth $82.5 million with the Los Angeles Chargers but was not been able to stay healthy or productive during his brief tenure. The 27-year-old played just seven games for LA.

Despite his struggles in the NFL Draft, Bill Belichick is known for shrewdly identifying which talents are overvalued on the open market. JC Jackson is not the first Patriots player to leave for a big payday before winding up back with theteam on a much more affordable rate.

With the way things have been going in Foxborough lately, the franchise is desperate for a boost. And Belichick is in desperate need of the good optics that may come with this trade.