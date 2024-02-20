Bill Belichick with major respect for Matthew Slater.

Bill Belichick tipped his cap to Matthew Slater once again on Tuesday, joining the chorus of those showing the New England Patriots icon in praise after he announced his retirement.

The former Patriots head coach doubled down on a previous sentiment of where Slater ranks among these special teams players in the history of the NFL.

“Matthew Slater deserves every accolade someone could receive,” Belichick told ESPN's Adam Schefter. “He is a once in a lifetime person, and the best core special teams player in NFL history. His daily, weekly, and yearly work ethic, paved the way for his unsurpassed performance. Matthew is the finest example of what an intense competitor and human being should be. He has been a great role model for the teams players & coaches) that I have coached. Matthew is exceedingly kind, and supremely loved and respected by all his peers. I am one of many who feel incredibly blessed to be his teammate, coach, and friend.”

Belichick has stated in the past that he's been lucky to coach the best special teams player of all time, referring to Slater, as he also believes he should be named to the Hall of Fame. The ex-Patriots star certainly has an enticing case to be named to the Hall of Fame. His 10 Pro Bowl nods are the most ever for a special teams player. He's also been named an All-Pro eight times in his career.

Bill Belichick: “I feel like I’ve coached the best offensive (Tom Brady), defensive (Lawrence Taylor) and special-teams player (Matthew Slater) of all-time." "As a core special-teamer, Slater is the best of all time. I hope he gets recognized for that." (🎥 @The33rdTeamFB) https://t.co/KioULcxhn2 pic.twitter.com/vj9PLrMuCx — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 20, 2024

Of course, Slater's most notable achievement was winning three Super Bowls during his time in New England. He served as a captain for each of those teams, cementing himself as a leader in the organization for years as he often led the team in postgame speeches.

What Robert Kraft had to say of Matthew Slater's retirement

Belichick wasn't the only person to issue a statement on Slater's retirement on Tuesday. The Patriots owner also remarked on the player who played 16 years with his franchise, praising his character, among other things.

“Matthew Slater wasn't just a special teams player for the Patriots,” Kraft wrote. “He was a special team player who helped us win three Super Bowls and made a positive impact on the many lives he touched, both on and off the field. On the field, his 10 Pro Bowl appearances will likely earn him a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day alongside his father.

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Matthew Slater’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/hSH02HKFRt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 20, 2024

“Off the field, he will be remembered for so much more. He is a role model, not just for young players, but for everyone. He is a man of integrity and high moral character who is led by his faith and committed to his family. There is no finer person than Matthew Slater. On behalf of the New England Patriots, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Matthew, in partnership with his wife Shahrzad and the entire Slater family, for his remarkable 16-year Patriots career.

“Matthew's dedication, leadership and talent have been instrumental to our success, and his impact extends far beyond the field. His character and commitment to our organization, his teammates and the game of football are unparalleled. We are all better for knowing Matthew Slater, and while we will miss his presence on the field, we look forward to celebrating his many future contributions and accomplishments. We know there will be many.”