What a career that was for Matthew Slater.

One of the greatest ever to do it in New England Patriots uniform has called it quits. In a lengthy piece posted Tuesday on New England's website, the 38-year-old Slater announced his retirement from the game of football.

“For the last 25 years of my life, 16 of them as a New England Patriot, I have been incredibly blessed to be able to emulate the man I saw on those fields in Meridian by playing the game that I love so much. I have given all that I possibly can to respect and honor the game. Though it is time for my relationship with the game to evolve, the love I have for it will last a lifetime.”

Slater spent his entire pro career with the Patriots, who welcomed him to the NFL in 2008, selecting the former UCLA Bruins star fifth round (153rd overall) during that same year's NFL Draft. It had been quite a ride in the league for Slater. During his time with the Patriots, he won three Super Bowls, got five First-Team All-Pro nods, and earned a total of 10 Pro Bowl selections. Moreover, Slater is part of the franchise's All-Dynasty Team.

Near the end of his piece, Slater made sure to share his true feelings about everyone he met in the NFL, including teammates, coaches, and even opponents.

“To the many players and coaches I have competed against over the years, especially those in the NFL: It has been an honor. To witness your greatness and share the field with you both inspired and pushed me. Collectively, you all make our game the greatest in the world.”