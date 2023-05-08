The common perception of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has long been that he is an excellent football mind, despite having a polarizing personality that can grate on players and the media. That has shifted for some, though, in the wake of the team’s mediocrity and offensive stagnancy following Tom Brady’s departure in 2020.

Well, former Pats cornerback and Super Bowl Champion Logan Ryan is disputing both of those assumptions, fully commending Belichick’s coaching acumen and leadership skills.

“First of all, I loved being coached by Bill Belichick,” Ryan said Monday on Good Morning Football. “I enjoyed it. I know not everyone can do it, but the way that he treated a rookie and Tom Brady is pretty similar in the sense that you get what you put in. And I related to that.”

Story Time with @RealLoganRyan What it was *really* like being coached by Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/kbjwqV3nQk — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 8, 2023

The now-32-year-old free agent safety began his career in Foxborough and played four seasons under the laconic coach. He clearly believes Belichick is more than deserving of his “Genius” moniker, and praised his encyclopedic football knowledge and supernatural ability to completely break down a play from both sides of the ball. Belichick’s active participation in defensive back drills also amazed Ryan and showed how invested he is in his craft.

That type of meticulous preparation has not been acknowledged nor appreciated by all former Patriots, including former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel, who lambasted the “Patriot Way” in 2022. Though, that is where Ryan’s words, “not everyone can do it” really stand out. Belichick has a distinct style and personality that will not have him on the top of every Christmas shopping list. His results speak for themselves, however.

Sure, the six Super Bowl wins came with Brady, but Bill Belichick has kept New England from plummeting to the depths of the NFL. He even took a rookie quarterback to the playoffs. The 2022-23 season highlighted his infamous stubbornness, but he has course corrected again going into this year. The hoodie expert has another chance to turn fans around, even in a daunting AFC East.

But he won’t have to worry about having Logan Ryan’s support.

“He teaches football in a timeless way.”