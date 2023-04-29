Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Maybe Bill Belichick doesn’t hate Mac Jones after all. There were rumors throughout the offseason about the deteriorating relationship between the New England Patriots coach and quarterback. It was reported that Belichick was actively shopping Jones, just a couple years after he drafted the Alabama QB. However, these comments were perhaps overblown, as he’s expressed confidence in the QB’s abilities, per ESPN.

“Absolutely…Yeah, I mean, look, Mac’s been our quarterback for two years,” Belichick said. “As I tell the team every year, each player, each coach, we all have to re-establish and prove ourselves every year. That’s what this league is. That’s for all of us — ’23 is ’23. We’ll see how ’23 goes.”

After a solid rookie season that saw him earn Pro Bowl honors, Mac Jones had a major regression in his play the next year. A big part of his decline was due to the confusing situation the Patriots had at the OC position. Belichick delegated the play-calling duties to Matt Patricia, and placed Joe Judge at the QB coach position. It was a hot stinking mess that everyone knew was going to happen… except for the Pats, apparently.

Now, the Patriots are reaffirming their belief in Mac Jones. There were rumors that Belichick was shopping the quarterback after their relationship between the two became fractured. Now, with no other QB available, New England will be sticking with Jones for the foreseeable future.

The Patriots have also “fixed” their OC woes by hiring a former coordinator in Bill O’Brien. We’ll see if Jones can revive his reputation by bouncing back in 2023.