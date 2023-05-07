A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby is over, with Mage winning the first leg of this year’s Triple Crown. But before that, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady treated fans with a short NBC feature on the legendary horse, Secretariat.

This year is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s incredibly dominant win at the 1973 edition of the Kentucky Derby, so NBC Sports decided that it’s perfect to remember the great racehorse with a little help from Tom Brady.

“There was nobody faster, nobody greater.” Tom Brady salutes Secretariat, the GOAT of the race track. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/wHMtDPfWhB — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 6, 2023

Tom Brady compared his fate in the NFL with that of Secretariat, particularly mentioning how both of them got their legends started. For Brady, it’s subbing in for the injured Drew Bledsoe. For Secretariat, it’s the coin flip that ended up handing the ownership of the would-be Kentucky Derby winner to Penny Chenery.

Of course, people on Twitter have mixed reactions to Tom Brady’s NBC feature on Secretariat.

“I’m laughing so hard at Tom Brady narrating the story of Secretariat… and comparing the horse to his career #KentuckyDerby,” said Twitter user @RyleighKMulvy.

From @Jason05661655: “Why does nbc have to make up parallels between other athletes and horse racing? Brady comparison to secretariat? Jr talking about horse pit crews? Stay in your lanes.

@KentuckyDerby”

While many did not receive well the Kentucky Derby special from Tom Brady, others seemed to love it.

“This Tom Brady/Secretariet thing is good,” said @nickprice91.

More reactions:

THEY MADE THE KENTUCKY DERBY ABOUT TOM BRADY. THIS IS WORSE THAN WOKENESS — jeff (@experience_jeff) May 6, 2023

Shitty job NBC for the 50th anniversary of Secretariats’s Kentucky Derby you have Tom Brady talk about himself. — Michael Ritchie (@MPRitchie47) May 6, 2023

Christ we can’t even have a Kentucky Derby without talking about how great Tom Brady is? How does Secretariat have anything to do with Brady? Jesus. — Doug Stewart (@dougstewart1) May 6, 2023

As for the Kentucky Derby itself, the race was won by Mage, a 15-1 long shot to finish first at Churchill Downs Saturday. Two Phil’s finished second while Angel of Empire went third.