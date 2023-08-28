The New England Patriots made two trades after their final preseason game ended. Bill Belichick made moves for two offensive linemen, Vederian Lowe and Tyrone Wheatley Jr. While these moves seemed to be an admission from the head coach and general manager that the offensive line wasn’t appropriately addressed in this offseason, Belichick begs to differ.

The Patriots' preseason games have come and gone, and the offensive line is still not good, especially at right tackle. The unit gave up six sacks in the final regular season tune-up and had Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe running for their lives.

On Monday after the Patriots trades, Belichick was asked on WEEI in Boston whether these O-line signings illustrate a failure of the team’s offseason strategy.

“We signed Riley Reiff, we drafted three players on the offensive line. I'm not sure what you're talking about,” Belichick said, per NESN’s Dakota Randall.

The Patriots did indeed sign Reiff, a longtime starter for several teams, but he suffered a knee injury in the last Patriots preseason game. And the team did draft Jake Andrews from Troy, Sidy Sow from Eastern Michigan, and Atonio Mafi from UCLA in the fourth and fifth rounds, but none of those players are Week 1-ready for the Pats.

Bill Belichick traded a sixth-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for Vederian Lowe and running back Pierre Strong to the Cleveland Browns for Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Lowe has four games of NFL experience, and Wheatley has none. Lowe was competing for a starting spot on the Vikings but struggled in pass protection, which is exactly the problem the Patriots are trying to address.