The New England Patriots are set to honor Tom Brady in their regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. While it's unknown what the Patriots will do for Brady that day, Bill Belichick knows it won't be enough.

In his first weekly hit of the season on WEEI's “The Greg Hill Show,” the Patriots head coach was asked about the ceremony on Sept. 10. Belichick praised Brady as he complimented him as a player and as a person.

“I’ve spoken to Tom a couple of times. Always look forward to talking to Tom and what a great experience and opportunity it was for me to coach Tom,” Belichick said. “Tremendous appreciation for everything he did for me, did for our team, everything he gave us. Look forward to seeing him. Sounds like he’s moving on to a very successful career in broadcasting and whatever else he decides to do. He’s a pretty talented guy, I’m sure he’ll do well in whatever he chooses to do, whatever area that is. So, look forward to seeing him and I’m sure there will be a lot of excitement at the game, in the stands as there should be.

“He’s done an awful lot for this organization, for this franchise, for this city, the National Football League. One night’s really not enough, anywhere close to being enough for the appreciation for what Tom deserves.”

Belichick certainly knows that Brady was a huge factor in the success he's had in New England as he enters his 24th season as the Patriots' head coach. The duo won six Super Bowls in their 20 seasons together, leading Belichick to quip that coaching Brady “was a great opportunity for me.”

Once again, Belichick also pointed out how Brady is one of the three legends and arguably the best player in each phase of the game that he's coached.

“I feel very fortunate to have coached Tom, Lawrence Taylor, Matt Slater,” Belichick said. “That’s the three top players at their position: offense, defense, special teams that I think [have played] in the history of the game, and that’s pretty — I feel pretty lucky as a coach.

“Great players make great coaches, and I’ve been very fortunate. There’s been a lot of great players along the way. I’m not taking anything away from anybody else. But those three are special.”

The Patriots have yet to make it clear what they plan to do for Tom Brady when he's at Gillette Stadium for the season opener. It'll mark the second time he's returned since leaving the Patriots, with the first time occurring in 2021 when he returned to face the Patriots as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This, of course, will mark the first season that Brady won't be on an NFL roster in Week 1 since 1999. As he returns to the place he called home for the first 20 years of his NFL career and helped turned an irrelevant franchise into a dynasty, it might make sense to create a statue of Brady.

There currently aren't any known plans of a statue of Brady being made, but Belichick is more than fine with the future Hall of Famer getting that and then some.

“Give him whatever you want,” Belichick said with a laugh when asked if Tom Brady should get a statue at Gillette.