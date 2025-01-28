Busy assembling his staff, new coach Mike Vrabel is also checking out draft options for the New England Patriots. However, the shadow always lurks. And Bill Belichick denied his big ego, pushing back with a humbling admission over questions about his role in the Patriots’ dynasty.

Jim Gray, a reporter and commentator for Showtime, Fox, and SiriusXM, asked Belichick about his ego on Let’s Go!

Belichick asked Gray if he meant the question personally, and Gray said yes.

“Well no it’s about the team,” Belichick said. “It’s totally about the team.”

Nice coachspeak.

Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick defends ego

Belichick claimed his ego played no role in the Patriots’ run of Super Bowl success. He said he stood on the sideline and tried to make sure things didn’t go the wrong way.

“Jim no, coaches don’t win games,” Belichick said. “Coaches lose them.”

Gray pressed Belichick on the ego thing, and Belichick said he succeeded because of a long list of good players.

“Players win games,” Belichick said. “You can’t win games without good players. I don’t care who the coach is, it’s impossible.

“I found out when I had Taylor, Banks, Harry Carson, Pepper Johnson, Jim Burt, Everson Walls, all those guys with the Giants. Same thing when we got good at Cleveland and at New England. It’s Brady, it’s McGinest, it’s Vrabel, it’s Bruschi, it’s Corey Dillon, it’s Randy Moss, Troy Brown, Lawyer Milloy, Ty Law, Rodney Harrison, those are the guys that won the games man.”

Belichick added that he didn’t take part in any of the physical execution of football.

“I didn’t make any tackles,” Belichick said. “I didn’t make any kicks. That was Vinatieri that made that kick in four inches of snow.”

Certainly Belichick had a long run of NFL success. Here’s the list of his Super Bowl titles as head coach of the Patriots, and as defensive coordinator of the Giants.