New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could break the NFL record for most losses by a coach before he sets the mark for most wins, according to CBS Sports.

“If Bill Belichick coaches for at least two more seasons, there's a good chance that he's going to set the record for most wins by a coach in NFL history,” wrote John Breech on Friday. “However, before he breaks that record, there's a possibility that he could end up breaking another mark first: The record for most losses by a coach.”

Belichick currently has 152 career losses, good enough for fifth place on the all-time list for most losses by an NFL coach in the regular season. Only Dan Reeves, Jeff Fisher, Tom Landry and Don Shula have more losses; Reeves and Fisher lead the pack with 165 apiece.

The longtime Patriots bench boss is just 13 losses away from tying that record. Including postseason losses, Belichick is still fifth at 165, and just 13 behind Landry at 178.

It seemed extremely unlikely that Belichick would set the record for most losses before setting the record for most wins a few years ago, but things have been difficult in New England the past few seasons. Since Tom Brady's departure, the team is 25-25, with a losing record in two of the last three campaigns.

It's the only two times in two full decades that the Patriots have finished with a losing record under Bill Belichick, per Breech.

The 71-year-old will very likely not lead the Pats to a 4-13 record this year, but they are one of the weaker teams in the AFC East, so it is possible he could tie or set the record for most losses in 2023.

On the other hand, Belichick (298 wins) is 30 wins behind Don Shula (328) for the most in NFL history, and just 20 back of George Halas (318) for second place. In playoff wins, he ranks second with 329, just 18 behind Shula's record 347.

Regardless of which one he breaks first, Belichick will go down as one of the greatest coaches in National Football League history, with six Super Bowl rings under his belt.

Still, the race is now on, with Belichick 13 losses away from setting the record for most losses and 18 victories away from setting the record for most wins. It will be intriguing to see which one he breaks first.