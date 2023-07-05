The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots are two franchises with multiple Super Bowl wins, a rarity in the National Football League. The team's greatest coaches lists include Bill Belichick and Andy Reid at or near the top, since both have had incredible success.

Reid has relished his time in the spotlight, taking time out recently to share a message of encouragement with running back Melvin Gordon.

Belichick is the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) coach to many, but not Michael Vick, the Falcons' former superstar quarterback.

The Chiefs' boss Reid has won two Super Bowls with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Belichick meanwhile has won six Super Bowl titles with Tom Brady quarterbacking his franchise, sparking debates on the coaches' legacies.

Recently, sports talk show host Colin Cowherd shared a theory on the Reid vs. Belichick GOAT debate that has fans talking. The question according to Cowherd is whether Reid is underrated considering he only recently was given an all-time great, elite level quarterback in Mahomes.

Reid has had talented signal callers including Donovan McNabb. Mahomes is in a class by himself when it comes to recent young quarterback talents, however.

“I think the Belichick-Andy Reid debate is on,” Cowherd said on his talk show recently on the Patriots' and Chiefs' coaches. Now that Reid has Mahomes and a potential dynasty with the Chiefs, he has what it takes to become the all-time GOAT, Cowherd said.

"Andy had to wait until year 19. Belichick got Brady in year six." — @ColinCowherd lays out how Andy Reid can supplant Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/eHUSflEQEV — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 4, 2023

Reid has coached 24 seasons in the NFL with an all-time record of 386-247, for a winning percentage of .641. Belichick has coached 28 seasons with a record of 450-298, for a .662 winning percentage.

The Chiefs open their season September 7 with a prime-time matchup against the Detroit Lions. Belichick's Patriots play the Eagles on the road September 10.