Two years ago, you'd be called crazy to suggest that Mac Jones' job with the New England Patriots wasn't safe. After an excellent rookie season, many felt that he was going to be the future of the Pats. After a bumpy 2022 season, though, Jones found himself in a fight for his starting QB job.

Bailey Zappe emerged last season as a possible contender to be the Patriots' QB1. While Zappe wasn't spectacular, Jones' own inconsistent play led to debates about who's the starter. However, this offseason, the team has decided to make Jones the QB1, releasing Zappe as well. In a radio appearance, coach Bill Belichick laid out the reasons why Jones won the starting job, per Doug Kyed.

“Bill Belichick was asked on the @TheGregHillShow what Mac Jones did to win the (Patriots) QB competition. Belichick said he “had a really solid spring and camp. Made a lot of improvements over the course of the spring and training camp in his reads, decision making and timing.””

Jones had an impressive 2021 campaign, even getting some Offensive Rookie of the Year love in some areas. He wasn't an eye-popping player, but he was a solid guy under center. He put up nearly 4000 yards in his rookie year, along with 22 TDs to 13 INTs. However, the chaotic nature of the Patriots' 2022 season seemed to affect Jones. His stats regressed across the board, and his temper caused some testy moments in the huddle.

Belichick also talked about the Patriots' decision to release Bailey Zappe.

“Bill Belichick on the Patriots’ decision to cut Bailey Zappe: “All roster decisions are based on what we feel is best for our football team, so it’s a number of things involved there. I still think he’s a good young developing player.””

Despite that frustrating season, the Patriots are hoping that Mac Jones can recapture that form he had in 2021. Perhaps a more stable offensive playcalling would help. Most of Jones' frustration (and really, New England fans' frustrations) came from the coaches in the booths calling the shots. With an actual offensive coordinator (Bill O'Brien) leading the charge, perhaps Jones can finally play up to his potential.