New England Patriots star Matthew Judon isn't on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, but his participation so far in training camp has been limited as he has worked out the lower field among the injured players.

As some might be concerned about Judon's situation, Bill Belichick gave a little bit of clarity, but not too much, when asked about it at a press conference ahead of Friday's practice.

“We have different players who are at different stages of participation,” the Patriots coach said about Judon's limited status so far in camp.

Belichick did throw in a bit of a wisecrack on why he was a bit vague when speaking of Judon's status.

“Those injury reports aren't coming out for a while,” Belichick said. ” … When they're required, you'll get them. You can count on that.”

Bill Belichick when asked about Matt Judon’s limited participation at #Patriots training camp: “We have different players that are in different stages of participation.” pic.twitter.com/H5sriNvfzN — Patriots on CLNS (@PatriotsCLNS) July 28, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The good news for Patriots fans was that Judon reportedly participated more at Friday's practice than he did in the first two practices of camp. He worked in some positional drills and participated in a handful of snaps in team drills, according to reports.

Still, Judon's situation is a bit curious because he isn't on the PUP list and has no reported injury.

There has been some chatter that Judon could be looking for a reworked contract, though. Judon is looking to adjust his contract, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported. As he enters the third season of a four-year, $56 million contract he signed in 2021, Judon's contract ranks 20th among edge rushers in average annual value.

If you look at Judon's sack numbers since he joined the Patriots, you'd probably come to the conclusion that he is underpaid relative to his position. His 12.5 sacks in 2021 were the ninth-most that year, while his 15.5 sacks last season were tied for fourth in the league.

The Patriots star did recently say he wanted to retire with the franchise, so it doesn't seem as if there's a serious concern here. Still, it's a situation worth monitoring.