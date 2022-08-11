Bill Belichick’s decision on Mac Jones, Patriots starters in preseason opener vs. Giants, revealed

After a long offseason, the New England Patriots are back in action. They will host the New York Giants in their preseason opener. Bill Belichick has made a decision about his starters before the preseason contest kicks off at 7:00 p.m. EST.

According to Mike Reiss and Dan Graziano of ESPN, Mac Jones and most of the Patriots’ starters are not expected to play against the Giants. Phil Perry of NBS Sports Boston confirmed that Jones will be inactive as they start their slate of preseason games. New York is expected to give their starters at least a little playing time, according to Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

QB Mac Jones and most Patriots starters aren't expected to play in tonight's preseason opener, sources tell me and @DanGrazianoESPN. Joint practices against the Panthers next week, then the Raiders the following week. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 11, 2022

Belichick is getting his starters more rest and protecting them before the real games begin. New England has joint practices with the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders in the coming weeks, so they will still have plenty of chances to get real reps in before the 2022 season gets underway.

The Patriots will play rookie QB Bailey Zappe heavily in Jones’ place. The fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky will share snaps with veteran backup Brian Hoyer. Jones proved to be New England’s starter for the future as a rookie and will likely be held out to preserve his health throughout the preseason.

Although most of the Patriots’ key players will not be playing, their preseason opener is still worth watching. New England has a lot of players on the fringes of the roster that could prove their worth in the exhibition game.