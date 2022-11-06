Patriots, Damien Harris hit with gutting update for Week 9 vs. Colts

The New England Patriots will be without running back Damien Harris for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in a big blow for the offense. Harris is reportedly dealing with an illness that will prevent him from taking the field in Week 9. With Harris unavailable out of the backfield, it figures to be the Rhamondre Stevenson show for the Patriots in their clash vs. the Colts. Harris was among eight Patriots players who were ruled inactive in Week 9.

Joining Harris on the sideline for the Patriots will include David Andrews, DeVante Parker, Christian Barmore, Kevin Harris, Joshuah Bledsoe, Shaun Wade, and Sam Roberts.

This will be the second game of the season that Harris is inactive. He also missed the clash against the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, during which the Patriots pulled off a big 38-15 win.

Across seven games this season, Damien Harris has rushed 71 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been splitting duties with Stevenson out of New England’s backfield. Stevenson, who figures to log some important snaps on Sunday, has 114 carries for 558 yards and four touchdowns.

At 4-4, picking up a win over the Colts in Week 9 will be crucial for the Patriots, who are looking to stay competitive in a strong AFC East division. While not having Harris will be a blow for the Patriots’ offense, Stevenson has proven to be more than capable of handling a big workload and delivering dominant performances.

Hopefully, this illness won’t keep Harris out any longer than Sunday’s matchup vs. the Colts, but it seems to have been significant enough to keep him out of action vs. the Colts.