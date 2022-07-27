Davon Godchaux signs 2-year, $20.8 million extension with Patriots

The New England Patriots are not letting Davon Godchaux walk away, at least not so soon with his contract set to end after the 2022 season.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Godchaux has agreed to a two-year, $20.8 million extension with the Patriots. The said contract also includes $17.85 million in guaranteed money after signing. The 27-year-old defensive tackle was entering the final year of his contract where he’s set to earn a base salary of $6.5 million.

Patriots’ DT Davon Godchaux has signed a two-year, $20.8 million extension with New England that includes $17.85 million fully guaranteed at signing, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha, who negotiated the deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2022

The Patriots signed Davon Godchaux in 2021 on a two-year, $15 million contract, so he’s getting a slight bump in his salary. However, it’s a deserving reward for his solid play for the team in 2021.

Godchaux played in 639 defensive snaps for the Patriots last season, during which he accumulated 65 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and five quarterback hits. He is a major part of New England’s defensive line was effective, forming an incredible interior with Christian Barmore and Lawrence Guy.

Godchaux played four seasons with the Miami Dolphins before the Patriots poached him with a midlevel offer last offseason. Now, they are making sure no one can do the same to a key starter for them. It’s also a great show of trust and commitment for New England since the extension makes Godchaux one of the better paid defensive linemen in the game.

Sure enough, the Patriots are hoping the LSU product will be able to anchor their defense better come 2022 as they look to return to Super Bowl contention sooner rather than later.