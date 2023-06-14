The New England Patriots are one of the teams hosting star free agent DeAndre Hopkins as he finds his next team. They could use a big upgrade in the passing game for Mac Jones as their AFC East rivals all build strong offenses.

As Hopkins visits with the Patriots, one angle that is being discussed frequently is that it could bring a potential reunion between Hopkins and Bill O'Brien. The Patriots' offensive coordinator was once the head coach of the Houston Texans. Hopkins was one of his stars but was traded away in a series of roster moves that sunk the Texans' chances of becoming a great playoff contender. It increased the big rift between them.

O'Brien seems to be fine with the Patriots adding Hopkins and clearly the star wide receiver is willing to put the past behind them if he's taking meetings with the team. There are reportedly no bad feelings between them, according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

“DeAndre Hopkins is expected to visit with the Patriots later today and tomorrow morning, per sources,” writes Russini. “For those who have raised some concerns about Pats offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and Hopkins past relationship in Houston, sources have shared there’s no animosity at all.”

The Patriots' wide receivers mainly consist of JuJu Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne. Along with tight ends Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki, New England has a group of pass-catchers that is merely okay at best. Second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson is very good but they need a legit playmaker in the passing game.

Hopkins may not be at his peak anymore but he is still an extremely effective wideout. He averaged 79.7 receiving yards and 7.1 receptions per game last season over nine games. The Patriots would benefit from having him, though they still have to work out a deal.

The Patriots' main competition for landing Hopkins is the Tennessee Titans, who recently had a good meeting with the five-time Pro Bowler. Landing Hopkins would be huge for the Patriots, who are in danger of becoming the worst team in the division and have to get Jones on the right development track.