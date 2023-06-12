Free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to go and visit with many teams ahead of signing with someone for the 2023 season, and Hopkins was with the Tennessee Titans today, spending hours with players and staff according to Dianna Russini of ESPN.

The meeting with the Titans apparently went well, but no deal was struck. DeAndre Hopkins is expected to take more visits with teams, but that could change, according to Russini.

It has been reported that Hopkins has an upcoming visit scheduled with the New England Patriots. Unsurprisingly, many asked Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about the rumored visit. Belichick jokingly replied that he is not a travel agent when he was asked about when the visit will happen.

It will be interesting to see how much of a factor the Titans will be in Hopkins' free agency.

Another team that has been connected to Hopkins is the Cleveland Browns. His former quarterback from the Houston Texans, Deshaun Watson is there. It remains to be seen if a visit is scheduled with the Browns.

With the Titans, Hopkins would be joining a team that is looking to return to the playoffs. He would fill the void that was left when the team traded wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Ryan Tannehill is still the starting quarterback, but the team did select Will Levis in the second round of the draft this year, so there is the possibility of a young quarterback coming into play with the Titans.

It will be interesting to see if the Titans can convince Hopkins to sign.