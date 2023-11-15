New England Patriots defensive captain Deatrich Wise admitted that he was "hurt" by Jack Jones' release from the team.

New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. admitted that he was upset to see Jack Jones be released by the team on Monday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, the Patriots' defensive captain said that he was “hurt” by the move, citing his close relationship to the former Patriots cornerback.

“It's one of those things that I was kind of hurt by it,” Wise shared, per Dog Kyed of Boston Herald. “That’s my guy. I will always root for him, and I will continue to root for him, and I pray that he continues to have a great NFL career somewhere.”

However, Wise seemed to understand that there are some things that might not be tolerated by coaches. Jones provided a laundry list of those sorts of things during his two seasons in New England. He was suspended by the team at the end of last season. He was arrested in June when two firearms were found in his carry-on.

During this season, Jones reportedly missed curfew ahead of the Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders, causing him to be benched for the start of that contest. He was also benched for the start of the Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, sitting on the bench with a towel on his head instead of being engaged during the moments he was benched.

Still, Wise has Jones' back through-and-through.

“There's one thing we always talk about [around here] and that's accountability,” Wise said. “We're held to a higher standard and things like that. I don’t know all the ins and outs [of Jones’ situation] . . . but when you come into this locker room, we’re a family. We hold everybody to a high standard, we hold everybody near and dear to our hearts, and we don’t wish ill upon anybody.”

Jack Jones heading to Raiders after Patriots release

Despite being released by the Patriots, Jack Jones quickly found a new team. Jones was claimed off waivers by the Las Vegas Raiders a day after New England cut him, reuniting him with some familiar faces.

Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce was Jones' head coach in high school when they were together at Long Beach Poly High School. He also served as the defensive coordinator and associate head coach during Jones' time at Arizona State.