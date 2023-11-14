Raiders claim Jack Jones off of waivers which reunites the former Patriot with interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed second-year cornerback Jack Jones after he was waived by the New England Patriots according to CBS Senior NFL insider Josina Anderson.

He was claimed off waivers Tuesday as he's now reunited with Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce who was his coach in high school at Long Beach Poly, per Mike Garafolo at NFL Network. The relationship doesn't stop there as Pierce was also Jones' coach at the collegiate level at Arizona State.

There's no doubt that the relationship between Jones and New England has been an inconsistent time. Jones has had his injury problems and games where he has underperformed.

That was proved by the level of playing time Jones was receiving as it became less and less by each game. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said to the media Tuesday that he felt a split needed to happen for both parties according to Boston.com.

“Jack is a talented player,” Belichick said. “He showed that when he played for us at times, just in the end I just felt that we needed to move on. But, he’s a talented player.”

Jones' agent Jamal Tooson weighed in on the news of his release when the news broke Tuesday. Subsequently, he said that they thank New England for the opportunity according to ESPN.

“Certainly we want to thank the Patriot Organization for drafting Jack,” Tooson said. “Jack is an immense talent and looks forward to making an immediate contribution on his next team as soon as Sunday.”

The fresh start for Jones could be easier with Pierce at the helm as the Raiders could use the depth in the secondary. Las Vegas' next game will be this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.