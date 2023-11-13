The New England Patriots made the decision to waive CB Jack Jones Monday amid the team's frustrating 2023 season

The New England Patriots are reportedly waiving cornerback Jack Jones, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Patriots have endured a miserable 2023 season overall, falling to 2-8 after their loss on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Jones also has not had his best season. Between injury concerns and underperformance, the 25-year-old has been looking to get things going all year long.

Jones did have some good moments in New England. Another team will likely add Jones at some point given his age and potential.

Jack Jones' career with Patriots

Jones has been in the NFL since 2022. He played in 13 total games during the '22 campaign, starting two of those contests. Jones recorded two interceptions, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and 30 combined tackles in 2022 which led New England to believe he could become a key part of their secondary in the future.

However, Jones remained relatively quiet across five games played in 2023. He failed to post an interception and defended just one total pass. Jones added 12 combined tackles.

New England's defense has been fairly productive but they will look for a different answer in the secondary. Adding defensive help will be important, but it is the offense that the Patriots must focus on improving moving forward.

New England's Mac Jones-led passing attack has failed to find any kind of rhythm, while the rushing attack has not been extremely consistent. A once powerful franchise must address these concerns during the offseason. Otherwise, 2024 will be another long and frustrating campaign for New England.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Patriots as they are made available.