FOXBOROUGH – Many of Devin McCourty’s now former New England Patriots teammates gathered at his retirement press conference on Tuesday at the Patriots Hall of Fame, including a pair he views as vital pieces to the franchise moving forward.

Quarterback Mac Jones and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley were among the handful of current Patriots players sitting right behind McCourty’s family at Tuesday’s festivities. McCourty took note of that and when he was asked about giving any advice to the next group of Patriots leaders, he pointed to those two.

“I know I’m going to miss relationships more than football, but what I am excited about is watching this team grow,” McCourty said. “Like I look at my guy Mac here – first row, right here to be here to support me. I look at the team and I know the team has great leadership because of a guy like him. See my guy Bent in the back, who was a young vet as soon as he got here. We looked at him to be a leader as a rookie. I see the growth that he’s had.

“I know this team is in great hands.”

Devin McCourty shaking hands with some of his #Patriots teammates, including Mac Jones, before taking the stage #ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/Nzw1Ert5lH — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) March 21, 2023

McCourty’s support of Jones, in particular, is noteworthy as there have been many questions about the quarterback’s longterm future in New England. Jones took a step back in Year 2 following a solid rookie campaign, throwing for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with an 84.8 passer rating in 14 games this past season.

It isn’t the first time that McCourty has given his support to Jones this offseason, but he had a similar start to his career that Jones has had. Following a Pro Bowl season as a rookie in 2010, McCourty struggled in 2011, giving up an NFL record for most passing yards allowed by a single player.

McCourty recalled how strong leadership helped him get through that rough patch before he switched to free safety and became an All-Pro that helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls.

"Sources say Mac Jones rubbing people the wrong way"@devinmccourty says… pic.twitter.com/LV4rNdFjik — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) February 27, 2023

“My time from beginning to end here has been a testament to truly caring about people. People first caring about me enough to encourage me,” McCourty said. “In 2011, I know we talk about me switching positions. I kind of sucked at corner and was struggling. No one ever made me feel that way.

“I still remember in the squad meeting, Bill [Belichick] standing in front of the team and a lot of our guys don’t pay much attention to what’s said in the media but he stood in front of the team and said, ‘I don’t care what anybody says. We’ll take you any day of the week.’

“That meant a lot to me and inspired me to keep going- through good and through bad.”

McCourty stated in his retirement announcement that he plans to enter the broadcasting world. He reiterated those plans on Tuesday, but said he hasn’t received a job offer yet, so he pleaded for a job opportunity.

Devin McCourty: "The journey that I got to experience here was one of a kind" pic.twitter.com/rjWmnBf5NV — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) March 21, 2023

McCourty also mentioned that he’s excited to be a fan, particularly a Patriots fan.

“I’m excited to embrace the fans as a fan,” McCourty said. “Now, we’ll be equals. I’ll have a little more knowledge from playing, but we’ll get to be those crazy guys. If Mac throws an interception, I’ll be cursing Mac out on the field. If Bent misses a tackle, I’ll be cursing Bent out. That’s what it’s gonna be because now I’m just a fan. I’m not their teammate anymore, so that means they have to play a perfect game.

“Mac has to throw four touchdowns and 350 yards in every game. That’s my expectation as a fan. I’m looking forward to Bentley getting 150 tackles, five touchdowns, two interceptions and maybe three sacks, that’s what I’m expecting from him. He’s probably mad that I said it, but I’m a fan now.”

Belichick won’t be safe from McCourty’s criticism, either.

“I’m very excited for the first time Bill calls a bad call and I’m on TV like, ‘I don’t know what he was thinking,'” McCourty said. “I’m looking forward to the first time that happens.”