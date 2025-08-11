It didn’t take long for New England Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson to make an impact. And his speed has caught the eye of his quarterback. Furthermore, Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels dropped an eye-opening take on Henderson's speed, according to a post on X by Mark Daniels.

“Josh McDaniels has coached some talented running backs, but said none of them have been as fast as Patriots rookie TreVeyon Henderson”

That’s a lot of praise for a guy who still has to prove himself at the NFL level. It’s just that Henderson won’t have to prove himself in one category. He already has the wheels to be a standout NFL running back.

Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson sprinting to spotlight

Henderson is already looking like a wise choice by the Patriots, according to nytimes.com.

“The Patriots didn’t need a running back in the draft,” Chad Graff wrote. “And so it was a bit of a surprise when they used a second-round pick on Henderson this April. But their thinking was simple. Vrabel’s regime was inheriting a roster that ranked near the bottom in every explosive-play stat. They needed some juice.

“Enter Henderson. The speedy back took the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, showing his speed and big-play ability. But he showed that his game is about more than just speed. On one reception in the red zone, Henderson lowered his shoulder and flattened a defender. He got to the edge on his lone carry for an 18-yard gain.”

And it’s not just the speed. Henderson shows off plenty of other athletic chops, according to Patriots Talk Podcast via nbcsports.com.

“Explosive athlete,” Phil Perry said. “Every time he touches it, I feel like you notice his burst. It feels like he's moving at a little different speed than everybody else on the field.

“To me, you've gotta try to find ways to get the ball in his hands. I think he's their best back right now. I'm already there. I think he's their best back. You've got one guy who fumbles a lot. You've got another guy who I think is pretty good and was actually better than Stevenson last year in Antonio Gibson. But I think the most talented guy they have [is Henderson].”