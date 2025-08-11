New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's offense had a less-than-stellar practice with one bright spot on Monday, which wide receiver coach Todd Downing addressed with the media. While poor blocking and poor execution by Maye was the talk around Gillette Stadium for the day, Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte shined, according to Downing.

Boutte is finding his way within the Patriots offense while taking on multiple roles, Downing said, per Boston Herald's Zach Cox.

“Really impressed, proud of, happy for the way he’s approached his training camp,” Downing said. “He’s another player that, in the offseason, was kind of figuring a couple things out about this offense, decided to make a commitment to doing things the right way and the way that we know to be the winning formula, and I think you’ve seen the results of that with his play and production.

“Really, really pleased and happy with the way that he’s been able to handle different roles, being moved around a little bit. He’s put in extra time, and I think it’s showing, and it’s something that he’s being rewarded with,” Downing concluded.

Patriots' Todd Downing, like many, are anticipating an impressive season from Maye and the Patriots offense as it looks too build off of his rookie campaign in 2024.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on Drake Maye's role in 2025

Article Continues Below

After Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel proved his loyalty to his team when he got in the middle of a scuffle with the Commanders, he addressed Patriots quarterback Drake Maye's role ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Vrabel spoke on what he's expecting out of Maye in a recent interview with WEEI's Greg Hill Show.

“The expectation is that he's leading this football team,” Vrabel said. “That's what the job of the head coach and the quarterback is. That's pretty much how this thing goes. And that he can't take days off.

“I mean, sometimes the performance isn't going to be extraordinary, but the leadership and the demeanor has to be. And I think he's learning that. I love the fact that he's willing to learn and push and try to do those things to where he's demanding of everybody and making sure that everybody's on the same page.”

Perhaps Monday's practice is an example of Maye and the Patriots offense remaining focus coming off of a 48-18 blowout preseason win against the Commanders. The Pats will face the Vikings in their second preseason matchup.