Devin McCourty decided to hang up the cleats after 13 seasons in Foxboro, and part of the reason included his doubtful outlook on the New England Patriots competitive chances this season.

The former Patriots defensive staple didn't feel the odds were in his favor to compete heavily in 2023, following a shoulder surgery and a difficult divisional path for the team that was unlikely to lead to a playoff run of old, per Arif Hassan of Pro Football network.

“But I think especially as you get older, you start to only play to win a Super Bowl. And I was like, if I go back, I don’t think we’ll go win a Super Bowl,” McCourty said.

McCourty weighed many of the same decisions that other aging NFL stars face on a yearly basis. They often face increased injuries in later years, and recovering to compete in a grueling 17 game schedule only gets more difficult.

“So as I started to sit there and be like, alright, ‘what did we really set myself up for? We were eight and nine last year? Am I gonna go to another team? Is it worth it for six months?’”

He did not feel the benefits outweighed the obstacles to overcome, especially coming off a shoulder surgery he needed to rehab. At 35 years old, the numbers weren't worth it for a Patriots squad that is unlikely to do anything special like the team's of the Brady era.

The Patriots hold last place odds to win the AFC East division at +750, in a field that has changed rapidly over the last few seasons. The other three squads are expected to jockey for positioning and could likely all make the playoffs.

While you can never count out Bill Belichick and the Pats, they face a tall task with many QB and offensive questions that are not quick fixes. McCourty is wise to be skeptical of their chances, and made a very respectable decision to retire as he pursues a further media career in the league with his twin brother.