One of the most decorated players in New England Patriots history has called it a career. Devin McCourty announced his retirement from playing football on Friday, ending an illustrious 13-year career.

McCourty announced his decision in an Instagram video with his twin brother and former NFL player Jason McCourty. He shared that he went back and forth between staying and retiring before coming to his final decision. He also said that he spoke with and thanked New England owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and several coaches on the Patriots’ coaching staff about his decision.

BREAKING NEWS!!! It’s not about the destination, it’s about the JOURNEY!! https://t.co/rv8hMaSi9P — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 10, 2023

McCourty, who turns 36 in August, hinted at retirement over the last couple of seasons. The safety held off retirement last offseason to sign a one-year to remain in New England for 2022.

McCourty, who joined the Patriots in 2010 when the team selected him with their first-round pick, was a vital player over the last 13 seasons. He earned three All-Pro nods in his career and helped the Patriots win their last three Super Bowls.

McCourty still had a solid season in 2022 despite his age, recording 71 tackles and four interceptions. However, he reportedly had shoulder surgery following the end of the season for a second straight year.

With McCourty’s retirement, the Patriots must now address free safety this offseason. McCourty was as dependable as they come, last season becoming just the fourth defensive back in NFL history to play at least 200 career games. He also hadn’t missed a game since the 2015 season.

McCourty didn’t share whats next for him quite yet, but he’s shown an interest in joining the broadcasting ranks. He worked as a guest analyst on CBS and the NFL Network over the past season.