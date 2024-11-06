For the first time this season, Drake Maye will lead his New England Patriots out onto the field against another member of the 2024 NFL draft quarterback class in Caleb Williams, the USC Trojans product-turned-starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears.

Afforded a chance to start right out of the gate sans a certified veteran like Jacoby Brissett in front of him, Williams has largely been impressive for the Bears in 2024, throwing for 1,665 yards and nine touchdowns while leading his team to a 4-4 record. Sure, Chicago currently sits in fourth place in the NFC North, but they are still very much in play for a wildcard spot before the season is done, which would be a pretty impressive turnaround from three straight losing seasons.

Discussing what he's seen from Williams so far in 2024 ahead of their Week 10 showdown, Maye reveals what he's been most impressed with from the collegiate Trojan as a pro.

“I think the play is never over with Caleb. That's the biggest thing. I think it's his talent of throwing, making difficult throws. The normal, the regular eye of your quarterback, you kind of see, ‘Man, that's a good throw,'” Maye told reporters. “I think watching them play the Jags earlier this year, he hit Keenan Allen on a little seam, back shoulder. You see throws like that, and you take that for granted. He's just so talented. I think, like I said, getting to know him and seeing him compete. We've never played each other, so it's the first time, so it'll be pretty cool.”

Often compared to Patrick Mahomes coming out of college, Williams' play really encompasses that backyard style of football that makes the KC QB one of the most exciting players to watch in the league right now. While the sample size is still rather small, it's clear Chicago didn't land the next Zach Wilson, which, considering their QB history, is an incredible development.

Drake Maye weighs in on Caleb Williams' NFL journey

Discussing his inherent connection with Williams, Maye was asked what it was like to come up through the pre-draft process with Williams and Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels. While they may only see each other on occasion, that process has connected the three men forever.

“Yeah, I think both as rookies, coming out as quarterbacks, you spend a lot of time with those guys. You see them, some on visits, some at the combine. Really, with Caleb, I've seen him since high school. We'd go to the same camps. We were at the Elite 11 [camp] with each other. We got some college visits together,” Maye told reporters. “So, the whole thing, going through the process again. We kept up with each other in college. We were friends, and I enjoyed watching him do his thing. Now I get a chance to compete. So, anytime you're going against a rookie quarterback in the same class, or any quarterback in your class in general, it's a little extra. I'm looking forward to going out there and getting a chance to play the Bears.”

Asked how much he pays attention to Williams and Daniels now that they are starting for the Bears and Commanders, Maye noted that he enjoys watching their tape and hopes all three can be successful moving forward.



“Yeah, I think the biggest thing is you see them on film. I'm just watching Jayden play the Bears defense and watching these teams. I think that's pretty cool,” Maye noted. “I think you see some of the highlight plays. I think the biggest thing is you see how the overall team is doing. That's the main goal for really all us rookies in this class, to put wins in the win column. If we get another chance to do that, we've got to get some more in that column.”

Who will go down as the best quarterback from the 2024 NFL draft class? Will it be Maye? Williams? Daniels? Or maybe a wildcard like Bo Nix or even Michael Penix Jr. a few years down the line? While only time will tell, if they can all prove long-term starters in the NFL, it will only make the class look all the more impressive in context.