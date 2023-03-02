Former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest has been charged with two felonies for his alleged role in a fight at a West Hollywood nightclub in December, TMZ reported.

McGinest is facing one count of assault with a deadly weapon and another count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury. Both charges carry up to four years of prison time and were filed in the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office earlier this week. McGinest is scheduled to be arraigned in April.

The alleged assault took place on Dec. 9 at Delilah, a hotspot in West Hollywood, but McGinest wasn’t arrested until Dec. 19. A few days later, TMZ obtained and released a video of the alleged incident. McGinest and others were seen attacking a man sitting at a table. In the video, McGinest appeared to punch the man after approaching him at the table. Later in the video, McGinest was seen holding a bottle, which TMZ claimed he used to hit the man with.

BREAKING: Former #Patriots star and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest has been arrested for felony assault after he beat the hell out of a man at an L.A. hotspot earlier this month, punching the guy in the face and later bashing him in the head with a bottle, video👇 pic.twitter.com/TIfa8o8NHi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 19, 2022

Willie McGinest was suspended from his role as an analyst on NFL Network shortly after his arrest and hasn’t appeared on the network since then.

McGinest was released on $30,000 bail on the day of his arrest.

Four days after he was arrested, McGinest apologized for his role in the incident.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” Willie McGinest said in a statement. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.