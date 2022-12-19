By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Willie McGinest made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday after it was reported that the former New England Patriots star linebacker was arrested by authorities after a violent altercation in a club in Los Angeles. New video evidence has surfaced from the incident, and it clearly shows McGinest’s involvement in what is looking like a costly lawsuit for him.

A video obtained by TMZ Sports is currently making its rounds all over social media. Based on this clip alone, it is clear that the three-time Super Bowl champion is guilty of assaulting a man with a few of his buddies:

As you saw in the clip, it was McGinnest who first approached the man who was quietly sitting at his table. The former Pro Bowler said something to the man, who for his part, attempted to stand up after McGinnest approached him. The man couldn’t even get to his feet before McGinnest threw the first punch which hit the man right in the face. It was at that point that McGinnest’s entourage started viciously beating the man up.

At one point in the video, McGinnest is seen picking up a bottle and hitting the man repeatedly on the head with it. The former Patriots star then threw the bottle at a nearby table before walking away from the scene.

According to reports, McGinnest was arrested, booked, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. The New England icon was reportedly released on a $30,000 bail.