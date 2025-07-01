Ohio State football got back in the winner's circle last season, taking home the national title in the first season of the expanded College Football Playoff despite a rocky regular season. Now, Ryan Day and company are focused on backing that up and defending their title next season.

Of course, the Buckeyes will be headlined by their returning stars, namely Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs on each side of the ball. However, there will be plenty of new faces starring in Columbus next season as well. One of those new stars may very well be quarterback Julian Sayin, who is rhetorical early favorite to replace Will Howard as the starter.

Sayin has already bene getting plenty of work in with his receivers this offseason. In doing so, he has impressed Smith, who sent a warning to the rest of college football about the young signal caller via Manny Navarro of The Athletic.

“That arm is different,” Smith said of Sayin. “He can make any and every throw. Just a smart quarterback. Like me, he’s a little quiet. But he’s starting to come out of (his) shell. He’s definitely going to be a guy. It’s going to be scary for opponents.”

Smith and Sayin were both in the class of 2024, and were two of the best players coming out of high school, so they have been familiar with each other for a long time now. Sayin was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in that class by most, behind Florida's DJ Lagway and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola.

While Lagway and Raiola got to show off their skills as true freshman, Sayin was mostly riding the pine in Columbus while the experienced Howard led the Buckeyes to the promised land. Now, however, the California native will get to show what he can do running a very talented offense.

There will be a mountain of expectations on Sayin, Smith and the rest of the Buckeyes after what the 2024 squad accomplished, which will likely take some getting used to for the young quarterback. However, it's clear that he has the talent to get through job done and has earned the stamp of approval from the best player on this Ohio State football team.

