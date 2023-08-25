Comedian Kevin Hart learned a hard lesson about pushing your body too hard when you’re over 40. The world-famous funnyman is currently in a wheelchair after seriously hurting himself while challenging former New England Patriots running back Stevan Ridley to a race. The ex-NFL player won the race, walked away healthier, and then posted the video of the epic Kevin Hart vs. Stevan Ridley battle on Instagram.

Kevin Hart posted a social media video from a wheelchair, telling his fans that he’s in this position because he “tried to jump out there and do some young stuff.”

He then told the story of how he and Ridley “got into a little debate” about who was faster, and the two went out in the street to settle the argument.

“Guys, I blew all my s***,” Hart said. “Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn. I don’t even know what that is, but I tore em. I tore those, too, I can’t walk. Sit my a** down. This is 44.”

The next day, Stevan Ridley shared a video of the races with Kevin Hart on Instagram. In the video, the former NFL back beats the comedian comfortably in their first race. In the second, Hart makes it closer but pulls up lame toward the end, in the apparent moment he suffers his injuries

To commemorate the moment, Ridley shared a third video of the injuries in slow motion.

This was not a great day for Hart, but we wish him a speedy recovery.

As for Ridley, it is nice for NFL and Patriots to hear that name in the news again. The 2011 third-round pick out of LSU played eight NFL seasons, four with New England. In 2012, he put up over 1,200 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns for the Pats.

After leaving New England, Ridley played one season apiece for the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets and two for the Pittsburgh Steelers before retiring in 2019.