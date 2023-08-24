Comedian Kevin Hart is experiencing a painful lesson in humility after tearing his muscles during a 40-foot dash race against former NFL star Stevan Ridley. In a video posted on Instagram, Hart, with a mix of self-deprecating humor and genuine frustration, shared the aftermath of his ill-fated sprint, CNN shares.

Kevin Hart has called himself the “dumbest man alive” after he tore his muscles and landed in a wheelchair following a race with a former NFL star. https://t.co/hjfPahAbjN pic.twitter.com/53bBTaeaYJ — New York Post (@nypost) August 24, 2023

The 44-year-old father of four, addressing his 178 million followers, proclaimed, “44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f–k am I doing???? I blew my s–t….I’m done. FML.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hart emphasized the reality of aging, urging people aged 40 and above to respect their age. He humorously admitted that he attempted some “young man stuff” that led to his current predicament.

In the race against Ridley, Hart confidently bet that he could outpace the former Patriots running back, but the outcome proved otherwise. Hart disclosed the extent of his injuries, stating, “I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn. I don’t know what that is but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk.”

Ridley, upon hearing about Hart's mishap, responded on his Instagram stories with empathy and humor. He jokingly mentioned how he thought Hart had the same athletic prowess as Tom Brady, their former New England Patriots teammate, who has defied age in his own right.

Kevin Hart's experience serves as a humorous yet cautionary tale that challenging former professional athletes in physical feats, no matter how confident one may be, can lead to unexpected consequences.