The autopsy report of the New England Patriots fan who died after a fight with a rival Miami Dolphins supporter revealed that the tragic death of the said fan may have been a result of a medical issue.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey shared that the preliminary autopsy on the Patriots fan–identified as Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire–“did not suggest traumatic injury.” The official cause of death have yet to be determined, however.

“Our investigation has included numerous law enforcement interviews and the examination of multiple angles of video capturing the scuffle prior to Mr. Dale Mooney's collapse. Preliminary autopsy results did not suggest traumatic injury, but did identify a medical issue. Cause and manner of death remain undetermined pending further testing,” Morrissey said, via ESPN.

According to the initial reports about the fight, Mooney lost consciousness after he was punched by the Dolphins supporter during the Week 2 game between New England and Miami at Gillette Stadium. Apparently, Mooney was hit in the head two times.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

New updates on the incident also revealed that Mooney had been arguing with the Dolphins fan who punched him for most of the game.

In the wake of the tragedy, Mooney's wife, Lisa Mooney, expressed grief and asked for the help of authorities to find out what really happened.

“I want to know what happened. What caused this? I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme. Why can’t it just be fun? That's all it's supposed to be, a fun family event,” Mrs. Mooney said of her husband who had been a 30-year season-ticket holder.

“My husband was the most generous, caring person. Great dad. Great husband.”

No charges have been filed so far and investigation is ongoing.

NFL reacts to Patriots tragedy

After the incident, the NFL shared their condolences to the Mooney family. The league also condemned the dangerous actions and conducts of some fan and promised that they will work better with other teams and stadiums to make sure everyone is safe and can experience the games without trouble.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Mooney. We deplore the activities of a handful of fans who interfere with the enjoyment of others. We continue to work closely with our clubs and law enforcement officials to support our comprehensive fan conduct and stadium security initiatives,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said in a statement released by ESPN as well.

On the other hand, officials of the Gillette Stadium promised to work with local authorities and law enforcement in the investigation of the tragic incident.

“We continue to work with local authorities to assist them with their ongoing investigation. We extend our sincerest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Dale's family and to all those who are mourning his loss,” the statement from the Gillette Stadium officials stated.

More details about the fatal altercation should come out soon as the investigation continues. It remains to be seen if Mooney's cause and manner of death will be officially revealed to the public once it's out, but it will definitely be crucial to the investigation as law enforcement officials try to get the whole picture and have a clear view on the death of the loyal Patriots fan.