New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones is currently facing gun charges stemming from an arrest at the Boston Logan Airport in June. With the case still ongoing, Jones posted a cryptic five-word tweet on Twitter that will have Patriots fans speculating.

Time will tell it all — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) August 7, 2023

Jack Jones is implying that there are certain things that have been left unsaid regarding his current gun charges case, and at some moment in time the truth that he covets will come to light. For now, it sounds like Jones is erring on the side of caution and allowing the legal process to play out.

Last year in his rookie season with the Patriots, Jack Jones burst onto the scene as a difference maker on both defense and special teams. There is no doubt that he and the Patriots are eager for this case to come to an end and get Jones back on the field in no time. If the tweet above is any indication, Jones believes his innocence will be proven when it is all said and done.

Besides the ongoing legal matter with Jones, the Patriots are in the midst of a very interesting training camp otherwise. The most prominent story out of Pats training camp is the QB battle between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

There is no current indication that Zappe might actually get the start come Week 1, but Bill Belichick has been coy on naming a starter and he had no problem giving Zappe his opportunities when Jones struggled last season. Stay tuned into Patriots training camp in regards to matters to do with Jack Jones and the rest of the New England roster.