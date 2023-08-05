Jack Jones made his first public comments since his arrest on gun charges in June at a brief press conference following the New England Patriots' practice inside Gillette Stadium on Friday night.

As questions about Jones' NFL future remain unanswered so far, the cornerback is focused more so on his performance on the field to help him keep a roster spot.

“I mean, every day you're worried about your future on any team because this league is very liquid,” Jones told reporters when asked if he's concerned about his NFL future. “You could be here today and gone tomorrow on any team. So, you know, you've just got to go out there and participate. Availability is the best ability.”

"When I come out here it's all ball." Jack Jones speaks to the media after Patriots stadium practice 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/wdlP4Xb4zd — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) August 5, 2023

Jack Jones was also asked to give his depiction of what happened the night of his arrest.

“I can't answer that question,” Jones replied. “That's a question for my lawyer.”

Jones received five gun charges (possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport, possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device) after he allegedly had two firearms in his carry-on at Logan International Airport in Boston in June.

Jones posted bail and was arraigned less than a week later as he's due back in court on August 18.

The Patriots will be in Green Bay to compete in joint practices with the Packers prior to their preseason game on August 19 that day. As Jones will have to be back in Boston amid all of that, he was asked if he thinks he'll be on the roster come the regular season.

“That's not my call. That's up to coach,” Jones shared. “I just do what I'm supposed to do, give it my all every day. Hope it all falls in the right place.”

While he awaits his next court date, Jones has been allowed to practice. He had a weird situation at Thursday's practice though. He was briefly removed from practice as he reportedly appeared to get into with receiver Kendrick Bourne. Jones also didn't share much on that incident.

“Just football,” Jones said on what happened Thursday. “Today is today. In the pads. Nothing bad. We all good today.”

As he's allowed to practice for now, Jones is just focused on doing his job.

“When I get out here on this football field, it's all ball, man,” Jones said. “I just come out here and play ball and give it my all and do what I'm supposed to for the team.”