One of the main narratives to come out of New England Patriots training camp so far is the possible idea that there's a quarterback competition between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

After Bill Belichick and Mac Jones gave their takes on the situation in recent days, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien got his turn to share his thought on the Patriots' quarterback situation when speaking to reporters over a video press conference on Friday.

O'Brien didn't say who the starting quarterback is, but he hinted that Jones has an edge considering the reps he gets at practice.

“This is something that’s very, very important about our system, our organization, our football team is that it’s about performance,” O'Brien said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “It’s about consistent, high-level performance and certainly Mac gets most of the reps with the ones. You [the media] are at practice. You see that

“But we have a lot of different guys rotating in and out of that lineup. Bailey gets most of the reps with the twos . . . but again, it’s really about consistent daily performance, who’s performing at a high level on a consistent basis every day. And these guys are working hard to do that. Their performance every day has gotten better and better.”

Earlier in the week, Bill Belichick said that “everyone out here is competing” when asked if there was a quarterback competition in the Patriots and didn't outright say that Mac Jones was the starter. Meanwhile, Jones said that “every year you have to have the mindset that you're competing” when he was asked if the idea of a quarterback competition was a distraction.

While questions have surrounded Jones' spot as the team's starting quarterback all offseason due to his reported relationship with Belichick, Bill O'Brien said his relationship with Jones has been “really good.”

“He’s done a really good job,” O’Brien added. “He’s worked extremely hard. I really, really enjoy coaching him.”

O'Brien also praised the quarterback room as a whole, which also includes former Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley.

“They work very hard, they’re very smart, they’re good guys, they care about winning, they’re here very early in the morning, they stay late to get the job, and it’s been a great group to be around,” he furthered.