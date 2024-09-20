Jacoby Brissett might have lost his job as the New England Patriots' starting quarterback on Thursday night, with Jerod Mayo being non-commital on whether he or Drake Maye will be the team's starter in Week 4.

The veteran quarterback isn't sweating the situation, though.

“I'm not going to overreact to something I didn't hear,” Brissett told reporters when asked about Mayo's non-commitment on who'll be the starting quarterback in Week 4. “So, yeah.”

Brissett and the Patriots' offense had a lackluster performance in their 24-3 loss to the New York Jets on Thursday. He completed 12 of 18 passes for just 98 yards and was sacked five times for a total of 46 yards. That prompted Mayo to put in Maye for the final possession of the game.

When Mayo was asked if there'll be a change at quarterback moving forward, his first words were, “I don't know.”

“We talk about it every single week, you're competing for a job,” Mayo later added on whether he'd make a change at quarterback following Thursday's loss. “We'll get together as a coaching staff.”

Brissett had seemingly done enough to at least keep his job through the first two weeks of the season. He led the Patriots to an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals, leading them to four scoring drives in that game. He also didn't commit a turnover and was key in making pre-snap adjustments at the line of scrimmage.

Week 2 wasn't as kind to Brissett, but he wasn't the key reason for the Patriots' overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He actually threw for more yards (149) than he did in Week 1 (121) to go with his first touchdown pass of the season.

He also didn't commit a turnover. However, he only had three completions to Patriots wide receivers, with many of his completions going to tight end Hunter Henry or New England's running backs.

In between the Patriots' games in Weeks 1 and 2, Mayo confirmed that Maye has played 30 percent of the snaps in practice, an unusual amount for a backup. With Maye getting as many snaps as he has in practice, there has been some speculation that he could get the job sooner rather than later. Thursday's game will only heighten that speculation.

What Jacoby Brissett said of Patriots' performance in loss to Jets

Brissett didn't sugarcoat things when he assessed his performance along with the offense's play in their loss to the Jets.

“They just beat our ass, to be honest with you,” Brissett said when asked about adjusting plays at the line of scrimmage.

That was a common theme from Brissett throughout his postgame press conference on Thursday. He tipped his cap to the Jets' defense on several occasions, noting that they just straight-up outplayed the Patriots. He also downplayed any concern anyone might have for him after taking five sacks.

“I’m a big man, I can take it,” Brissett said of his rough night from the pocket. “I’ll always get up. That's one thing about me: I'll always get back up.”

Whether Brissett or Maye is at quarterback in Week 4, the Patriots will have to clean up their offensive line play. Following Thursday's game, they've given up a whopping 11 sacks this season.