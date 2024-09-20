Jerod Mayo was non-commital about the New England Patriots' quarterback situation following their Week 3 loss to the New York Jets, in which Drake Maye replaced Jacoby Brissett on the final drive.

“I don't know,” the Patriots head coach said when asked if the team would make a quarterback change. “We talk about it every single week, you're competing for a job. We'll get together as a coaching staff.”

Mayo's lack of a certain answer on who the Patriots starting quarterback will be is a bit of a surprise, even if Brissett hasn't been entirely impressive to start the season. New England didn't name Brissett as its starting quarterback until the end of the preseason, but Mayo iterated multiple times that his experience gave him an edge over Maye. It was also expected that Brissett would get the job in order to give Maye some time, with Brissett getting the vast majority of the reps with the starting unit through training camp and into the preseason.

There was a bit of a revelation about the Patriots' quarterback situation last week though. Mayo confirmed that Maye has been receiving 30 percent of the reps in practice, an unusually high number of reps for the backup quarterback.

Still, Mayo insisted that they didn't have a plan in place on when exactly Maye would play. Brissett also gave them enough reason to keep him in as the starting quarterback through the first two weeks of the season. He led the Patriots to an upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. He threw for 149 yards and a touchdown in an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.

Even though Brissett's stats weren't highly impressive through the first two games (270 passing yards and only 11 completions to Patriots wide receivers), he didn't commit a turnover. More importantly, he was giving them a chance to win games.

That changed against the Jets on Thursday. Brissett completed 12 of 18 passes for just 98 yards, struggling to push the ball down the field in the 24-3 loss. He was also sacked on five occasions for a total of 46 yards.

Why Jerod Mayo played Drake Maye in Patriots' loss to Jets

As Brissett took a beating from the Jets' defensive front throughout Thursday's game, the debate began on whether Maye should play at all in the foreseeable future. Mayo decided to ramp up that debate, inserting the rookie quarterback in for the final drive.

With the game out of reach, Mayo shared that the moment gave him a chance to see how Maye could operate with the starting unit.

“I just thought it was an opportunity, a good opportunity, for him to go out there with the 1s and put a few drives together,” Mayo told reporters. “He moved the ball. We'll watch the film and evaluate.”

Mayo later added that he thought it was “too good of an opportunity” to not put Maye into the game, even with the offensive line struggling the way it did.

Maye showed some promise in his lone drive. He completed 4 of 8 passes for 22 yards and rushed for 12 more. Even though the stats weren't great, he helped the Patriots move the ball down the field. He converted two fourth-down opportunities, rushing for an 11-yard gain on one and completing a pass to DeMario Douglas for another. He got them to the Jets' 7-yard line before he was sacked for a second time, with the Patriots opting to run the clock out after that play.

Now, the debate begins for at least a few hours on whether Brissett or Maye should start when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. The Patriots will have some extended time to make that decision by virtue of playing on Thursday night, which could entice the coaching staff to make a change.