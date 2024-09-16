New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett didn't have the best showing in their 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, failing to connect with wide receivers on a consistent basis.

The veteran quarterback only completed three passes to Patriots wide receivers in Sunday's game. He did have 15 total completions on 27 attempts, but he only threw for 149 yards as he mostly launched short passes to tight end Hunter Henry or the Patriots' running backs.

The Patriots had a similar issue in their 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. In that game, Brissett only threw eight completions to Patriots wide receivers, going for just 121 yards in that game.

While the season's young, the lack of production from the Patriots' wide receiving corps is certainly worrisome. Brissett is aware of the issue and is taking responsibility for it.

“I think obviously we would like more in our passing game,” Brissett told reporters following Sunday's loss. “I've got to do a better job of getting a lot of those guys involved in the game plan and throughout the game. I take responsibility for that.”

Brissett threw his first touchdown pass of the season in Sunday's loss, coincidentally connecting with a wide receiver for the score. He hit Ja'Lynn Polk for a five-yard touchdown score in the first quarter that gave the Patriots a 7-0 lead at the time.

However, that was the last time that Brissett connected with a wide receiver until the Patriots' final possession of regulation. He threw a completion to Polk in the final minute of the fourth quarter, but it only went for a seven-yard gain and New England had to punt the ball two plays later.

What Jacoby Brissett said of costly sack in Patriots' loss to Seahawks

Brissett's inability to find his receivers on Sunday afternoon wasn't the only troubling aspect of his performance. On the Patriots' penultimate drive of regulation, the veteran took a 9-yard sack on a third-and-6 play from the Seahawks' 21-yard line.

As a result of the sack, kicker Joey Slye had to attempt a 48-yard field goal instead of a 39-yarder. Slye's kick was blocked and the Patriots weren't able to extend their 20-17 lead with just under four minutes left in regulation. After getting strong field position, the Seahawks kicked a game-tying field goal that would help send the game to overtime on the ensuing possession.

Brissett took responsibility for the costly sack, too.

“It was just a bad play by me,” Brissett said. “I was trying to get the ball out, and I just didn't want to be careless with the ball and somebody strip me from behind. I felt somebody coming from behind. So was trying to get the ball out. It was just a bad play by me.”

Even though Sunday didn't end with the best result for the Patriots, Brissett is keeping his poise and hoping to grow from it.

“It's at that point of the season where everything is a learning experience, obviously,” Brissett said. “You put yourself in position hopefully to make a couple more plays here and there throughout the game. I know we're going to go back and watch this film and it's going to be a play here, a play there, starting with myself. So it's going to be good for us to go back and watch this film and learn from it.

“It's part of football, so I'm used to that.”

Brissett will have a quick turnaround to apply what he's learned from Sunday's game in Week 3. The Patriots take on the New York Jets on Thursday.