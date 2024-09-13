The New England Patriots are planning to turn the offense over to Drake Maye in due time. Jacoby Brissett is still the starter for now but the Pats are taking steps to ensure Maye can hit the ground running when it's his time.

New England is wary about sending Maye out there before he's ready or with a supporting cast that is too weak. So, the team is having him develop chemistry behind the scenes. Head coach Jerod Mayo said that the Patriots are splitting the first-team reps 70-30 with Brissett getting the majority of them, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

Chase Daniel, who played in 11 NFL seasons, called the Patriots' practice plan “extremely eye-opening” and “rare.” In his experience, the starting quarterback has always gotten all of the reps with the first team.

Everyone knows the Patriots are eventually going to make Maye the starter but they want to be patient and don’t want to leave Brissett out to dry. Mayo said that the team understands Maye's situation and wants to help him come along as best as he can. His confidence is growing as he gets further along in his career.

“It’s not a secret,” Mayo said, via PFT. “We have a quarterback in the wings that needs to continue to develop. Normally, I would say the starter gets, let’s say, 95 percent of the reps and the backup doesn’t. With this, it’s a little bit different. We had a conversation, how do we — I guess the struggle is, how do you get your starting quarterback prepared for the game and also continue to develop the guy in the background, which is Drake? So, it is like a 70-30 split. . . . We’re very thoughtful. When we talk about [how] we have a development plan for Drake, that’s part of it. I try not to get too deep into what that plan actually looks like, but [Maye] still takes reps with the starters. He does a good job on the [scout] team as well. He’s doing a good job, and you can see his confidence continuing to grow.”

Brissett may not have much of a say in what the team does but he's the MVP of this scenario. Embracing his role as the placeholder surely goes a long way. New England hopes to be a competitive team and wants to play whoever helps with that goal the most while also setting themselves up for future success. It's a delicate balance that they have, for now, been able to accomplish.