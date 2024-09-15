The New England Patriots were just minutes away from a shocking 2-0 start in 2024-25, but they were unable to close things out against the Seattle Seahawks in a 23-20 overtime loss. The Patriots moved the ball well in the first half, but their offense stalled out after halftime and they were unable to sustain consistent success on that side of the ball.

After the game, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo expressed some changes he wanted to see with the offense, according to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

“We definitely have to start pushing the ball downfield,” Mayo said postgame, per Callahan.

The Patriots completed just three passes to wide receivers throughout the entire game, severely limiting their options in the passing game. Two of those three completions went to rookie Ja'Lynn Polk, who caught his first career touchdown during the first half.

Jacoby Brissett completed just 15 passes on the day, and eight of them went to tight end Hunter Henry. Henry had a great day for New England, taking those eight catches for 109 yards as the primary weapon in the New England offense.

The Patriots will be frustrated with their shortcomings on that side of the ball in the fourth quarter especially. Brissett and company had a drive going with a 20-17 lead and a chance to salt the game away with a touchdown. Instead, the momentum stalled, and Joey Slye's 48-yard field goal attempt was blocked. Seattle answered with a field goal of their own to send the game to overtime.

The Patriots also got the chance to possess the ball first in the extra period, but quickly went three-and-out. Geno Smith then drove the Seahawks right down the field and Jason Myers drilled another kick to send the Patriots home with a loss.

Brissett didn't have a bad game, but the lack of an explosive passing game will certainly lead to more rumblings about starting the rookie Drake Maye. New England has a short week, as they take on the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.