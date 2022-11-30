Published November 30, 2022

By Conor Roche · 3 min read

Typically the first thought that many people have when they’re set to receive some more income is what to do with it. New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai was faced with that question on Tuesday after he reportedly signed a two-year, $4.4 million extension that will keep him in New England through the 2024 season.

Tavai didn’t seem so sure what he’d do with the new money when asked about his new contract, but something did come to mind while he answered the question.

“I don’t know. My mom wants a new backyard,” Tavai said. “So I think I got to treat my momma first with a new backyard. Then, I don’t know. I don’t really need much. I just love being here and having the opportunity to play football.”

Tavai seemed happier with the fact that the Patriots like him enough to keep him for the long-term, which is understandable considering that the 2019 second-round pick spent just two seasons with the Detroit Lions before arriving in New England at the start of the 2021 regular season. Even though he’s been with the Patriots for two seasons, 2022 is really the first year he’s made a significant impact as he’s played over 50 percent of the defensive snaps this season after being stuck on special teams in 2021.

Jahlani Tavai's first order of business after signing a nice contract extension is very wholesome 💰 pic.twitter.com/pjbouB8rhX — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) November 29, 2022

“I try not to live by rollercoasters, man. I try to live my life as consistent or as steady as I can. That’s just a way of football,” Tavai added. “You don’t want ups or downs. You want to keep it steady and show no panic. I kind of just have faith in myself and I bet on myself that I can get things done.