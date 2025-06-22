The Alabama football program got some more good recruiting news on Sunday. The Crimson Tide secured the commitment of defensive lineman JJ Finch, per On3. Finch chose Alabama over Michigan and Tennessee. He is considered a three-star prospect from the On3 recruiting ranking service.

The defensive lineman has good size. He is 6-foot-3 and 278 pounds, according to his On3 profile. A slew of other power 4 programs wanted him and offered him, including Miami, Purdue and Indiana.

Finch plays his high school football in Indianapolis, Indiana. He is now one of eight players committed to Alabama football in their 2026 class.

Alabama football currently has the 11th best recruiting class in the country for 2026, per On3. Five of the Crimson Tide's commits are on the defensive side of the ball. Finch is the second defensive lineman to pledge to Alabama for 2026.

Kalen DeBoer is trying to rebuild Alabama into a title contender again

Article Continues Below

Kalen DeBoer is the head coach at Alabama. He is entering his second season at the school, after posting a nine-win campaign in 2024. The Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff, and lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Alabama football fans are anxious to see what DeBoer can do in Year 2. The coach doesn't have his quarterback from last season, as Jalen Milroe is now in the NFL with Seattle. DeBoer does have a stellar recruiting class though, with the third best class in the country according to On3.

One of those stellar recruits is quarterback Keelon Russell. Russell is considered a five-star prospect, and should immediately compete for the starting quarterback position. Russell recently suffered a family tragedy, as his sister passed away. DeBoer attended the funeral along with several other Crimson Tide players.

Alabama kicks off their season with a game against Florida State on August 30. JJ Finch will surely be watching his future team in that game.