The New England Patriots are doing fairly well even after they lost Bill Belichick. Jerod Mayo has found his groove and Jacoby Brissett has been the ideal signal caller for their system. Despite the loss to the Seattle Seahawks, they are still second in the AFC East but bad news will always strike to balance out the hype. This is where Ja'Whaun Bentley's situation comes in.

Jerod Mayo is losing a key member of his defensive crew. Ja'Whaun Bentley has torn his pectoral muscle and the worst fears of Patriots fans have just become reality. He will be out for the remainder of the season after having just played in one game, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Bentley was also not played during the Seahawks game such that the Patriots could err on the side of caution. But, his numbers for the season were looking very great if not for the injury. He has notched 12 tackles with seven of them being solo takedowns. Moreover, he has also recorded 0.5 sacks before going down with the pectoral issue. It's safe to say that he will be a big loss to the Patriots system as the season goes by.

What's left of the Patriots defense?

Jerod Mayo's defense is still very solid and can still give Jacoby Brissett some space to thrive on the other side of the field. Anfernee Jennings, Raekwon McMillan, and Jahlani Tavai all started for the Patriots when they faced off against the Seahawks.

Their depth is also not that bad considering the injury to Bentley and Oshane Ximines. They have rookie Curtis Jacobs alongside Joshua Uche and Christian Elliss all ready to step up in case the three starters get tired. This is surely not an ideal situation for the Patriots but they would have to make do. Will Jacoby Brissett and the offense produce more such that they notch more wins?