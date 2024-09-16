The Seattle Seahawks improved to 2-0 on the season with a Week Two victory over the Patriots in New England. Quarterback Geno Smith played well and was fired up after the Seahawks overtime win. Seattle’s signal caller dropped back to throw 44 times against New England, completing 33 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions.

As good as Smith was overall, he was at his best when the Patriots formidable defense blitzed the Seahawks. On New England blitzes, Smith went 10/12 for 171 and a score, according to the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan. He was only sacked once via the blitz and one of his two incompletions when the Patriots blitzed was a drop.

New England had some success early but was unable to hold off the Seahawks who won by a field goal in overtime. Smith’s Week Two counterpart, Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 15/27 for 149 and a touchdown with no interceptions on the day. Still, New England had trouble moving the ball over the second half of the game, prompting coach Jerod Mayo to call for changes on the offense, including pushing the ball downfield.

The Seahawks are now 2-0 and atop the NFC West. Seattle beat the Denver Broncos 26-20 in the season opener last week. In that game, Smith completed 18 passes for 171 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 30 yards on four rush attempts and another score.

Geno Smith and the Seahawks passing game were on full display in New England

Star wideout DK Metcalf was held to just three receptions for 29 scoreless yards in the team’s Week One win. However, Metcalf made up for the quiet first week with a 56-yard touchdown against the Patriots. On the day he led all Seattle receivers with 10 catches for 129 yards and a score. He also tried an awkward George Washington-inspired celebration for his long touchdown but it didn’t go over very well in New England.

The Seahawks came away with the hard fought road victory despite dealing with two major injuries for the Week Two matchup with the Patriots. Seattle was without starting running back Kenneth Walker, who was sidelined with an oblique strain as well as right tackle George Fant, who’s dealing with a knee ailment.

The team relied heavily on Smith and the passing game with Walker out. Backup running back Zach Charbonnet had 14 carries for just 38 yards against New England. He did, however, score one of the team’s two touchdowns in Week Two.

Seattle will return home for next week’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins. They will square off with a Dolphins team that’s missing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered another concussion during Week Two. Seattle hopes to improve to 3-0 on the young season.