The Patriots defense got a boost on Monday when it was reported they may have a key piece available for their Thursday Night Football clash with the division rival New York Jets. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley injured his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but got a positive injury update after the game, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“#Patriots are optimistic about linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley returning for Thursday night's game against the #Jets, per source,” Fowler reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Bentley hurt his shoulder Sunday but the injury does not appear serious.”

Bentley left the game against the Seahawks in the second quarter, creating a major hole in the Patriots defense. The star linebacker had an excellent game in New England's stunning upset of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, when he recorded 12 total tackles and a half sack.

Bentley's loss was also crucial for the Patriots defense because he wears the green dot on the field as the player who the coaches on the sideline can communicate with through the helmet microphone. Safety Kyle Dugger took Bentley's place as the communicator on the defense, but the Patriots are hopeful that they will have Bentley back out there on Thursday.

The Patriots are still sitting at 1-1 and had real chances to make it 2-0 on Sunday, but fell just short against a good Seahawks team. They'll now get their AFC East slate underway on a short week when they take on the Jets on Thursday. Jerod Mayo and New England would love to have Bentley out there against a Jets offense that is capable of doing damage both on the ground and through the air. Bentley's downhill, thumping style would be a massive boost for the Patriots front seven against Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and the Jets' solid ground game.