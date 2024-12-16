The New England Patriots conspicuously didn't use Drake Maye as a runner on multiple short-down situations in their 30-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, leading to a head-scratching comment from Jerod Mayo.

When Mayo was asked why the Patriots didn't run any quarterback sneaks on short-down situations, he seemed to initially throw offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt under the bus.

“You said it. I didn’t,” Mayo responded.

The Patriots head coach was asked about the offensive play calling again in a follow-up question. This time around, he took ownership of the situation.

“It’s always my decision,” Mayo said. “I would say, look, the quarterback obviously has a good pair of legs and does a good job running the ball. We just chose not to do it there.”

Not using Maye as a runner on short-down situations likely didn't cost the Patriots the game on Sunday, but it might have cost them a touchdown. They got the ball down to the Cardinals' 4-yard line with just over five minutes remaining in the third quarter, facing a third-and-1. They opted to run the ball up the gut with Antonio Gibson, who was stuffed.

Facing fourth-and-1, they ran a similar play with Rhamondre Stevenson. The Patriots were dealt the same result: a stuff and turnover on downs.

What Drake Maye said of the lack of QB sneaks in Patriots' loss to Cardinals

The Patriots' insistence to not use Maye as a runner is head-scratching. He's already shown a strong ability as a runner as a professional, rushing for 359 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Maye wants to get the ball in those situations, too.

“I was a good quarterback-sneaker in college,” Maye told reporters. “I’m a big dude, I’m heavier than people think. So, I think maybe there’s a conversation for that. I think it’s tough to stop a 6-[foot]-5 dude for one yard.